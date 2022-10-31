Many applied for a ticket: FijiFirst

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaking at the press conference yesterday.

The FijiFirst Party had received hundreds of applications from Fijians intending to contest the general election under its banner.

General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of young people had applied, which included some university students.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this goes to show the confidence that young people have in FijiFirst.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank all those people who applied. We were very buoyed because every single person did say that if we don’t become proposed candidates, we will still support FijiFirst. We were also buoyed by the fact that a lot of young people applied.”

The FijiFirst has released a 55-member provisional candidate list for the December 14th election.

Sayed-Khaiyum also says that FijiFirst is working on its manifesto and will be releasing it in the near future.

He adds that FijiFirst’s game plan is to reach out to the public and talk to them about the decisive leadership provided by the current government.

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum says certain businesses are supporting other political parties and are giving money underhand.

He adds people inform them of such issues off the cuff therefore, they can’t report them for that because people are not willing to come forward.

He says these business people are the ones who like a weak government.