Man has been voting since 1972

77 year old Isaia Gutala voted during pre-polling at Vio Island, Lautoka

A 77-year-old man who voted during pre-polling at Vio Island, Lautoka, today says he has been exercising his right to vote since 1972.

This was Fiji’s first General Election since independence from the United Kingdom and was won by Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, who was elected Prime Minister.

Speaking to FBC News, Isaia Gutala says he is proud to be able to vote in all these elections because they are important for the nation.

Vividly recalling yesteryear, Gutala says a lot has changed in terms of how campaigns and elections are being held.

However, Gutala says he has always made it his mission to get registered and have his say during the most important time for any nation.

He says before the pre-polling venue opened this morning, he was already dressed and ready with his voter card.

Gutala says he always votes for the party that he believes represents everyone’s interests and cares about its citizens.