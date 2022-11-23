Man facing electoral offence charge bailed

[File Photo]

A man facing an electoral offence in the Northern Division has been granted a non-cash bail of $500 by Resident Magistrate Savou.

Rajesh Prasad has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Prasad has been charged with one count of Non-Interference In Campaign under Section 111 (1) of the Electoral Act.

It is alleged that on or about 21 November in Labasa, Prasad hindered the lawful campaign activity of FijiFirst candidate, Alvick Maharaj, by tearing off both sides of a poster of the party campaign material that was placed on a private property situated in Labasa.

The matter was heard before Resident Magistrate Savou this morning via Skype.

State Counsel Rajiv Pathak informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Magistrate Savou granted the bail and ordered Prasad not to re-offend while on bail.

Prasad has also been ordered not to interfere with state witnesses and not to change his residential address without first informing the Court.

Prasad is to report to the FICAC Labasa Office every Friday commencing from 25 November 2022.

The matter has been adjourned to 13 January 2023.

The Fiji Police Force received the initial complaint and conducted the investigation before referring the matter to FICAC under the Electoral Act for further investigation and prosecution.