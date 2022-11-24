Make the right decision: FLP

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry earlier today in Ba.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry has pleaded with villagers of Sorokoba to make the right decision and vote for a new Government.

While campaigning in Ba today, Chaudhry told those that were present, that there needs to be a change as the current Government has been in power for 16 years.

Chaudhry claimed that in the years the FijiFirst party has been ruling, the decisions have been made by only two people.

“You want more of the same, so you got to do something about it. We can’t just sit back and pray and hope that God will fix it, no God will not fix it he wants you to fix it because he only helps those that help themselves. He has given you intelligence, a brain and thinking power you must do the right thing.”

Chaudhry further claimed that these decisions have led to more problems for Fijians like the increase in the price of things, high unemployment rate, and the rise in poverty.

He also states that people should not be bought out by small things the FijiFirst Government is selling in a bid to secure votes.

The FLP will be campaigning in Tavua and Rakiraki tomorrow.