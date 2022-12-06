Low voter turnout worrying: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

The prediction of a low voter turnout for this year’s General Election is becoming reality.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says following day one of pre-polling, there has been a 64.94 percent voter turnout from 109 pre-polling venues.

Saneem says this is a worrying trend; however, this was already predicted.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is trending very closely to what the SOE said last week about possibilities in terms of voter turnout which is worrying. Today is day two and we are expecting a 143 to be voting today.”

He says no solution to this issue has been identified; however, all means and resources are being ramped up to ensure that voters turn out in numbers and exercise their constitutional right to vote on December 14.

Saneem has released the program for the free bus initiative, and he also encouraged candidates to encourage voters to use the services that will be provided on the day.

The Supervisor of Elections says free bus services, which also include carriers and, in some areas, boats, will be provided next Wednesday.