Lomai villagers cast votes

The villagers of Lomai in Naitasiri were lining up at their pre-polling centre from around 7.30am today, waiting for the Fijian Elections Office to ready the centre .

Turaga ni Koro Simione Delairavuni says he has urged the villagers to be prompt as pre-poll begun at 8am and ended at noon.

Delairavuni says this is the second time a pre-poll is being held in the village, and prior to that they used to walk for hours to cast their votes.

“The village of Lomai needs a government that will help us. This is in terms of the development of the land, agriculture and other assistance. So we are very thankful that a pre-poll centre is here at the village to help villagers cast their vote and decide on what government to lead us.”

174 villagers have registered to vote at the Lomai pre-poll center, where nine are first-time voters and the eldest is 84 years old.

Lomai village is situated about six kilometers from the Sawani-Serea main road.