Let’s vote out old politicians: Seruiratu

Inia Seruiratu and supporters in Seaqaqa last night.

FijiFirst candidate Inia Seruiratu has urged voters in Seaqaqa and Dreketi to use their votes on December 14 to vote out old politicians.

Speaking at a party rally in Seaqaqa last night, Seruiratu says the nation has had enough of old politicians who continue to delay Fiji’s progress.

He says voters need to wake up and realise that politicians who are going against them have not done anything for the nation like they have.

“We have an opportunity to vote the old politicians out of this election. We have an opportunity to vote out old politicians. Their message is to vote out FijiFirst. But listen to me, we need to be united, we need to tell them we have had enough of the past, the failures of the past. We are on a new journey.”

Candidate Mosese Bulitavu says this group of old politicians are going around sensitising land, qoliqoli, Bill 17, bringing back the GCC and all other issues that came up during the election, including the land is not safe under Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bulitavu told party supporters, to use their votes on December 14 wisely.

“Think deeply, and think very hard of this group of people. These are very dangerous people. They will create instability in our nation.”

Over a hundred party supporters turned up at the rally held at Seaqaqa Primary School last night.

Today, Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama will be holding a meeting at Buca Village, Cakaudrove – the village of jailed SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula.