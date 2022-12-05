Let's play clean says FLP

[File Photo]

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry says political parties gearing up for the General Election need to start playing clean.

His comments come as the campaign period goes into overdrive, with all nine parties for this year’s election taking to the people to try and win the December 14 election.

Chaudhry says political parties need to focus their campaign on issues of concern to our people instead of attacking one another.

He adds that two major parties have yet to release their manifesto and are keeping the electorate in the dark about their policies on such issues as workers rights, fair wages and welfare payments and better health care.

Chaudhry who won the election of 1999 by a landslide, says the parties need to be providing answers to pressing issues for Fijians rather than ridiculing one another.