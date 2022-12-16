Latest figures released

The People’s Alliance has picked up another 4073 votes since earlier today and is now leading the 2022 General Election with a total of 21,810 votes.

In the latest 5pm update, from the Fijian Elections Office, FijiFirst got 7205 votes and is now on 16, 515.

PA’s latest votes take them to 43.41% of total votes counted, while FijiFirst is on 32.87%.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party continues in third place with 3684 or 7.33 percent, while the National Federation Party is on 3256 or 6.48%.

Unity Fiji has managed 1688 votes sitting on 3.36% followed by the Fiji Labour Party on 1269.

We Unite has 1179, All Peoples Party on 614 and New Generation on 175.

Independent candidates Rajendra Sharma and Ravinesh Reddy are on 26 and 21 respectively.

The latest results are of 470 out of the 2071 stations counted.