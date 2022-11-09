Landowners to decide: Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka will let landowners decide how to manage their lands and their income.

Gavoka was asked by FBCNews what a SODELPA government will do in terms of land ownership and the distribution of lease money.

The question was posed after The People’s Alliance admitted that the land is indeed safe under the 2013 Constitution and its provisional candidate, Lynda Tabuya, confirmed that a People’s Alliance government will maintain the equal distribution of lease money.

Article continues after advertisement

Both of these were introduced by the ruling government.

Upon being questioned, Gavoka says a SODELPA government will let landowners decide on lease money distribution.

“Our feedback from the people is they want to decide, so nothing from government, we will”, “You decide,” and we will give it back to them. You decide how you want your money distributed. “We are getting that from the people.”

Gavoka believes that this is a better option than someone making the decision for them.

He adds that they want landowners to have ownership and control over their lands.