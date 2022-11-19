Land safe under the 2013 constitution: Narube

Party supporters at a rally in Nausori.

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube has today followed suit, agreeing with Sitiveni Rabuka and Viliame Gavoka that the itaukei land is safe under the 2013 constitution.

Narube was addressing party supporters at a rally in Nausori.

He is the third political party leader to agree on this matter.

However, he claims that control is not with land owners.

Meanwhile, FijiFirst leader and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on several occasions stated that the majority of mataqali members need to agree before land can be leased out or sold.