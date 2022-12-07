Kumar hits out at malicious claims

FijiFirst candidate Premila Kumar says claims that her and leader Voreqe Bainimarama ignored residents of Mama’s Place in Caubati, Nasinu are untrue and malicious.

At a recent National Federation Party rally, a person named Awadh Narayan Sharma claimed that Kumar who was the local government minister and PM Bainimarama visited in 2020 and promised development but never fulfilled this.

However, Kumar says the facts have been distorted by Sharma, who fails to mention that the works for development of area tender was awarded to Multi Works, and civil works started in April 2015 for stage one.

However, this was not completed due to some residents being uncooperative.

Kumar says Sharma was being deceitful about the now abandoned $1.4 million project.

“He is saying that we promised that the sub-division work will start in 2020 but we only met the residents on 7th of October 2020. Obviously, it is not possible because the financial year ended in July of 2020. So, you can see how he has been spreading misinformation.”

Kumar goes on to say that Sharma, being an ardent NFP supporter, is using gutter level attacks against FijiFirst backed by no facts, adding she has been in contact with other residents of Mama’s Place.

“He is trying to use this campaign to spread lies, simply because he is supporting NFP. That is fine, you can support NFP but do not spread lies because there are other residents living at the site and I have been communicating with them regularly.”



FijiFirst candidate Premila Kumar

Sharma also claims that after he revealed the details, he received a threatening call from the Attorney General’s office.

However, Kumar has rubbished this allegation.

“For example, he stated that he received a call from AG’s office at 11pm. AG never met this guy or made anyone call him. He is again lying to the public.”

Kumar also says that some people with properties at different locations have constructed houses in the Mama’s Place informal settlement and given it out on rent.