Koroisavou optimistic about SODELPA’s chances

Jope Koroisavou

Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Jope Koroisavou is optimistic about SODELPA’s position in the political arena.

Koroisavou was speaking to villagers in Tamavua, where he encouraged voters not to waste their votes on small parties.

He says there are seven small political parties and two independent candidates for this year’s election.

Koroisavou says FijiFirst, on the other hand, is happy that new parties are being formed.

In his words, he says the reason is that the seven small parties will split the votes.

He then encouraged the villagers to vote wisely and choose the candidates representing their province.