Kiran not to be taken seriously: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left and Sashi Kiran

FijiFirst has taken a position on Sashi Kiran, the former Chief Executive of FRIEND and now a provisional candidate for the National Federation Party.

In the past few weeks, Kiran has been accusing the government of a number of issues, including termite infestation in the Western Division.

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is clear in its stance that Kiran has been using the NGO for her own political advancement.

“A number of the NGO in Fiji are in that position where they are using the NGO’s farce to further a political agenda. That’s now manifested itself with Sashi Kiran been nominated by NFP.”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims Kiran has been forcing people to support the party she is aligned with, if they are to be assisted by the organization she once led.

“She was going out and giving under the banner of FRIENDS various rations etc. to people who are told that only if you support NFP or support other political party but not FijiFirst, you will get rations.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji cannot afford people who have this kind of mindset to lead NGOs.

He adds Kiran is trying to attract attention by appealing to a certain number of vote banks.