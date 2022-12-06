Kiran claims FijiFirst only attacks other parties

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (From left), NFP Candidate Sashi Kiran.

National Federation Party candidate Sashi Kiran claims that in the 16 years the FijiFirst Party has been in power, what they have delivered has been hollow.

Kiran says therefore the FijiFirst Party continues to attack other political parties during their campaigns and rallies because they cannot account for their 16 years.

“When they go to rallies, they cannot say they have built so many water tanks, we have developed these roads, improved your hospitals they have nothing to say because there is nothing, so what do they do attack everybody else.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran further claims that FijiFirst only brings up the coup of 1987 but never talks about their coup of 2006.

Meanwhile, FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum maintains there is no fear tactics, and the party is here to serve all Fijians.

“We’ve had some people who went from Fiji to India. They paid people to do YouTube saying that I am doing a Jihad in Fiji against all Hindus. Which Hindu has been discriminated against? Did we say Hindus won’t get $360.”

Kiran has also applauded the announcement by RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai that they will continue to keep their constitutional mandate in perspective, regardless of the outcome of the 2022 General Election.