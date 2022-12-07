Kamikamica’s political mission

PA candidate Manoa Kamikamica at Party’s youth rally in Kuku, Bau in Tailevu last night.

People’s Alliance Party candidate Manoa Kamikamica says his main purpose of contesting the election is to help the i-Taukei.

He was speaking during the Party’s youth rally in Kuku, Bau in Tailevu last night.

Kamikamica says he was working for various financial institutions when FijiFirst Party won the 2014 and 2018 elections, and then goes on to claim that the 2006 coup was wrong.

Article continues after advertisement

The accountant says nearly 30 candidates of the People’s Alliance sacrificed their employment and time to be part of this year’s General Election.

“Semi Lewere is a prime example, he was an American citizen and then he came back to help our Fiji. He had to sacrifice his American citizenship to come and stand in this year’s General Election. He even had to pay $5000 to get this done. Another PAP candidate is Rajesh Prasad who is an Australian citizen. He had to withdraw his citizenship to help Fijians, We are not here for money, we are here for Fijians.’’

Kamikamica says the main objective of the People’s Alliance is to win the 2022 General Election, form government and deliver the Party’s policies and principles as part of their manifesto.