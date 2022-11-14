Kamikamica is an impetuous person: Bainimarama

Manoa Kamikamic [left] and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

In response to People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica’s campaign video on social media, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Kamikamica speaks fancy words but he is an impetuous person.

In the video, Kamikamica claims the FijiFirst government has mismanaged the Fijian economy and caused an increase in the cost of living.

Bainimarama has dismissed this information, clarifying the real cause of the inflation.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is clear to us that the increase in the cost of living is not only in Fiji, but it also is worldwide – because of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and COVID-19 that is still affecting the world today.”

Kamikamica claims the FijiFirst government’s financial mismanagement is evidently clear in the country.

“We care about the 16 years of financial mismanagement of this government – characterized by spiraling debt and wasteful spending. The Prime Minister receives $3,000 a day in travelling allowances – if he is away for 20 days, he is going to collect $60,000. We will remove this wasteful allowance and we will be prudent in our spending.”

Kamikamica states the FijiFirst government has created a record debt that needs solutions, and Sri Lanka’s situation is a sobering lesson for Fiji.

Bainimarama has labeled this comparison unrealistic, saying Fiji cannot be compared to Sri Lanka as they are two countries of different magnitudes.

Kamikamica believes the People’s Alliance will deliver solutions to the claimed debt problem in the country which FijiFirst blames past governments for.

He reiterated their coalition partner National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad’s statement that “FijiFirst forgets that they have been in leadership for the last 16 years and they are the past government”.

Kamikamica adds FijiFirst’s days of fancy words are over.

Bainimarama in his response says other political parties can only say much, but a lot of initiatives by the FijiFirst government have never been done by any of them.

The FijiFirst Leader says the consistent increase in economic activities in Fiji indicates that the country is financially stable.