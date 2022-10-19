Kamikamica disputes explanation

People's Alliance Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica has today disputed an explanation given by FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum over the role of former Prime Ministers holding the elections portfolio.

Sayed-Khaiyum last night presented the gazettes during a press conference which showed that the late Lasenia Qarase who was the Prime Minister in 2001, had the Office of the Supervisor of Elections, Electoral Commission, and the Constituency Boundaries Commission under his portfolio.

This came during a press conference last weekend, Kamikamica stated that Qarase never held the portfolio of Minister for Elections.

And while Kamikamica admits that the gazette does exist, he is disputing the terms and responsibilities of the persons who held the portfolios.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I still stand by what I told you last Sunday, Mr Khaiyum is wrong and he lied about Mr Qarase being the minister for elections. He never did, nor was Mr Chaudhry or my leader, Mr Rabuka. They never served as minister for elections when they were prime ministers.” In Mr Qarase’s case, the Elections Office was part of his ministerial assignment. This was true for Prime Ministers Mahendra Chaudhry and Sitiveni Rabuka. But they were never given the ministerial portfolio of elections.”

We have contacted Sayed-Khaiyum, who is expected to respond on the matter soon.