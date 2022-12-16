Kalouniwai yet to respond to enquiry

Ro Jone Kalouniwai. [File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Ro Jone Kalouniwai is yet to answer questions regarding calls by certain political parties, particularly People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, to interfere in the electoral process.

Rabuka said yesterday he was petitioning the RFMF Commander, the President, and the Supervisor of Elections in relation to a glitch that happened Wednesday night.

Many people were surprised by Rabuka’s claims that the constitution allows the military to intervene, which called his intentions into question.

Meanwhile, Section 131.2, referred to by Rabuka, does not make any reference to the electoral processes, the management of voting, or the counting of votes with the assistance of the military.

There is a specific mechanism under the constitution which parties can invoke to seek redress or challenge the results of any election.

The bodies that deal with electoral matters are the Supervisor of Elections, the Electoral Commission, and the Court of Disputed Returns.

Attempts to get comments from RFMF Commander Jone Kalouniwai remains futile.