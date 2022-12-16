Official Results
FijiFirst
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
Full Results

Fijian Election

Kalouniwai yet to respond to enquiry

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

December 16, 2022 12:40 pm

Ro Jone Kalouniwai. [File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Ro Jone Kalouniwai is yet to answer questions regarding calls by certain political parties, particularly People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, to interfere in the electoral process.

Rabuka said yesterday he was petitioning the RFMF Commander, the President, and the Supervisor of Elections in relation to a glitch that happened Wednesday night.

Many people were surprised by Rabuka’s claims that the constitution allows the military to intervene, which called his intentions into question.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Section 131.2, referred to by Rabuka, does not make any reference to the electoral processes, the management of voting, or the counting of votes with the assistance of the military.

There is a specific mechanism under the constitution which parties can invoke to seek redress or challenge the results of any election.

The bodies that deal with electoral matters are the Supervisor of Elections, the Electoral Commission, and the Court of Disputed Returns.

Attempts to get comments from RFMF Commander Jone Kalouniwai remains futile.

Titanic battle continues

Police start investigating We Unite members

Rabuka released

Police takes Rabuka for questioning

MOG happy so far

Latest figures released

Leave military alone Kalouniwai tells Rabuka

Parties to start petition

Electoral Commission assures of manual vote counting

PA willing to work with SODELPA

Respect democratic process says NGO Coalition

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 9 dead, 25 missing

Wildcard entry for Fiji men’s basketball

Lal wins first prize in Junior Golf Championship

France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought as final looms

$65.8 million payout to cane farmers: FSC

Nightclub owners warned

Apple looks beyond ‘iPhone factory’ China as dalliance sours

Elon Musk’s Twitter bans accounts of CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists

Morrison endures the Robodebt witness box

Sam Worthington Criticizing Green Lantern's Logic Cost Him the Hal Jordan Role

Fiji Chess close the year with two major competitions

Super W Final in Townsville

No British fans arrested at World Cup

PA leads, Bainimarama takes individual lead

Norwich Puppet Theatre bridge brought back into use after 30 years

EFL reschedules a scheduled power outage

Kalouniwai yet to respond to enquiry

We will apply pressure where it needs to be applied: Gavoka

Unassuming tart wins top place in mince pie taste test

General Election was conducted peacefully: Wong

TikTok tests landscape videos in major shake-up

Police release image of 'dangerous' Auckland shooting suspect

Third phase of online safety campaign launched

Batman Spawn Proves a Marvel & DC Crossover is Way Overdue

FEO to update results App progressively

Votes from police and military officers split between Rabuka and Bainimarama

Classic '80s Manga City Hunter Lands Live-Action Adaptation at Netflix

Gamora and Star-Lord Reunite in New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo

Biden backs African Union becoming permanent G20 member

Musk’s Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

Ukrainian general says Russia preparing for ‘prolonged’ war

Portugal coach Santos leaves job after World Cup exit

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

Google won't alter search results amid protest song row

Palestinian activist's family asks ICC to probe death

Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn

Power cuts in seven states as deadly winter storm and tornadoes hit US

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to report to Florida prisons in mid-January

James Gunn has plans for DC

Thai princess hospitalized with heart condition, palace says

Will Smith takes over ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss toughest role of his career

Norsk Hydro to supply Mercedes-Benz with low-carbon aluminium

Deadly attack leaves retaken Kherson with no power

Researchers have found that snakes have a clitoris.

Argentina near full-strength for World Cup final against France

tWitch’s legacy of kindness makes his loss all the more tragic

Fiji reminds Olympian of humble beginnings

New results pour in

Special NCC for Tailevu Naitasiri club

Methodist Church writes to President

Ukraine launches ‘most massive strike’ on occupied Donetsk region

I have nothing to hide: Saneem

Rabuka says he will not instigate another coup

No official complaint yet from parties: SoE

More accessibility to Walesi

Vote counting is manual: Saneem

SoE provides space for media at Count Centre

Dozens freed in new Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

Some party agents were very aggressive: SoE

McCaig breaks 16-year-record

SODELPA demands a full manual count of all votes

Fijian trio to officiate in OFC U-17 championship

FCS commends family support for cancer patients

Proud Moroccans hail World Cup team but rue defeat felt in Africa and Arab world

USP launches first biofuel lab

Musk taking legal action over private jet tweets

Sleigh!, Basement Theatre

Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington

Rainibogi finishes 22nd

Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat

France stand firm to overpower gallant Morocco

Bank of England set to raise interest rates again

First set of final results released

UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

Where next after being told to move out of London?

FLP questions provisional poll results

Person with a disability casts vote from taxi

Be vigilant says FICAC Commissioner

PA to lodge petition

It has been a struggle: Gavoka

Cancer screenings are vital: Tuvakasiga

Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

Tailevu woman make it count

Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m

US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

Parents reminded to be vigilant

Why Pamela Anderson won’t watch her own Netflix documentary

China diplomats leave UK over Manchester protester attack

Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

Floods kill at least 120 in Kinshasa

Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image

Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

US planning to send Patriot air defence missiles

Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe

Moroccan fans fill World Cup stadium for France semi-final

Provisional results now closed

Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

Woman in custody following drug raid

Man in custody for allegedly stealing car

Sigatoka bound lane temporarily closed

Young not understanding seriousness of voting: Dr Kishore

FijiFirst leads provisional results

SoE confident App won't have future issues

FEO resumes releasing provisional results

FEO Results App faces issues

Provisional results on hold

Latest provisional results

Breakdown by divisions also released by FEO

Counting begins

Respected Auckland Pacific church pastor and sex offender named

311,000 have voted so far

First-time voters turn up to Namadi polling station

Woman walks for almost two hours to cast her vote

McCarthy and McConnell on collision course

The Way of Water’ rekindles the wonder in a way that demands to be seen

Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last World Cup game

Voter hopes for disability inclusiveness

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

Voter applauds Election process

Voting process easier says villager

Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital, emergency teams deployed

French rugby chief handed suspended sentence and fine for corruption

Figures not looking impressive

SOE sends condolences to voter’s family

Haiti prepares to roll out first cholera vaccines

Thousands flood Buenos Aires streets as Argentina reach World Cup final

US finalising plan to send Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Elon Musk no longer world's richest man

US winter storm brings blizzards, tornadoes and flood threats

Bainimarama exercises his voting right

FijiFirst GS casts vote

Megan Thee Stallion testifies Tory Lanez shot her

Judge dismisses Shake It Off copyright lawsuit

Hospitals under strain in wave of infections

Over 27 percent Fijians have voted

Ro Teimumu urging Fijians to vote

Mother sells juice while waiting to vote.

83-year-old braves scorching sun to cast vote

Saula happy to be operating free transport

Retired school teacher commends Fijian Elections Office

PA’s Lobendan votes

Around 1, 500 extra officers deployed: Police Chief

108-year-old Bi votes

Seruiratu impressed with FEO services

Grief fails to stop Ba family from voting

Chand urges youths to vote

‘Renaissance,’ ‘Motomami,’ Bad Bunny

All Polling Stations operational: SoE

Gavoka urges Fijians to vote

MOG members present at key areas

Naulumatua pleased with voting process

Alvarez and Messi steer Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Rabuka votes in Namadi

Immobility challenge fails to dampen voter's spirit

Ali happy to vote

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show breaks record for biggest documentary debut

Early numbers excite Saneem

Fijians in Navua queued before 7.30am to vote

President votes in Suva

Elderly patriotic friends vote in Lautoka

Slow start to Labasa polling

An elderly citizen joins voting line

581 Fijians to vote in Rewa District School

Free public transport for voters now operating

Eager voters along the Coral Coast

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern caught on hot mic using vulgarity against rival politician

Cooperate with presiding officers: Saneem

Warner Bros. Execs Claim Dwayne Johnson Leaked Bad Black Adam Profit Info

Marist 7s back in March

Voters in Navua turn out to vote

Emily Blunt says that Tom Cruise advice is still something they laugh about

New Zealand passes legislation banning cigarettes for future generations

Julie Andrews probably won’t return for ‘Princess Diaries’ sequel

US celebrates fusion energy breakthrough

At least seven dead as Peru protests disrupt flights and train travel

India and China troops clash on Arunachal Pradesh mountain border

FTX founder arrested in Bahamas

Sudan to develop Red Sea port in $6-bln initial pact with Emirati group

Inside the formula that made ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ a holiday music hit

Jennifer Coolidge gives Ariana Grande credit for reviving her career

Bromance on hold as Mbappe and Hakimi lock horns

It’s Election Day in Fiji

Rabiot, Upamecano doubtful for France clash against Morocco

SoE to seek assistance from the courts if needed

Double-blind data entry to ensure no discrepancies: SoE

No special plan to counter Mbappe, says Morocco coach