iTaukei land not protected under the 1997 constitution: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says the People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad would always boast about the 1997 constitution, but it did not protect the iTaukei land.

Speaking at their rally in Serea Village in Naitasiri today, Bainimarama says the land in Denarau and Momi were lost through the 1997 constitution.

Bainimarama says this is similar to the land that were bought by axes and shovels which will never return to the landowners.

He says Sitiveni Rabuka justified the sale of these land on baseless grounds.

“Sitiveni Rabuka tried to justify the sale of this land by saying that it was done through the Land Exchange Act of the 1997 constitution. The Land Exchange Act was not effective anymore, but they were still using it. We had lost our land which will never be returned to us.”

He says the 2013 constitution is the only one in the history of Fiji that has protected the iTaukei land.

Bainimarama says this in mind it forbids the sale of any iTaukei land unless 80 percent of landowners approve of it.

The FijiFirst Leader urged voters in the province of Naitasiri to be aware of lies from failed politicians of the past who are also contesting the 2022 General Election.

He is pleading with people to vote wisely on December 14th.