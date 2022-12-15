It has been a struggle: Gavoka

Social Democratic Party leader, Viliame Gavoka says being at the helm has been quite a struggle.

After casting his vote at his village of Sila in Nadroga yesterday, Gavoka acknowledged the support of party staff since he took over the reins in 2020.

“It has been quite a struggle, but it’s now over in terms of bringing the party to the elections for 2022. As party leader, that is my role and I’m very happy that my team has performed very well on the ground.”

Gavoka says he was also happy with the electoral process and voter turnout at his village yesterday.