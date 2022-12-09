Informal settlement land security assured: Kumar

FijiFirst candidate Premila Kumar says that under Voreqe Bainimarama’s leadership, they have been able to acquire land for the security of those living in informal settlements.

Kumar says over the years, the government has secured a number of development leases to assist people who have moved to informal settlements.

She claims that during the Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) era, there was a squatter control unit, and anyone building a house was stopped and denied water and electricity.

Kumar says these changed when Bainimarama came to power.

“For now we have acquired about 43 development lease. In other words we are paying the lease money to TLTB and the tenants who are in the informal settlements they do not have to pay the lease money provided they surrender their tenancy at will. If they surrender their tenancy at will they don’t have to pay any lease.”

Kumar says most of these settlers came from the farming communities in the north and the Western Division when their land lease expired.

She adds that the aim is to see more Fijians own a home.