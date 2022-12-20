Induction program for elected MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau will officially welcome the elected MPs

An induction program will be held this morning for all 55 elected Members of Parliament in Suva.

The Fijian Parliament Secretariat is organizing the induction program, which is aimed at preparing members for their first sitting of Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau will officially welcome the elected MPs this morning.

Section 67(1) of the Fijian Constitution provides that after a General Election, the Parliament shall be summoned to meet by the President no later than 14 days after the announcement of the results of the election.