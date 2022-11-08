India looking forward to co-lead observer group

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji says they are pleased to come on board again and be part of the Multinational Observer Group for the 2022 General Election.

Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says this reflects the confidence the Fijian government has in the support provided by the government of India during elections.

Karthigeyan says the observer and the co-chair will be coming to Fiji soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last time, if you remember, our observer and co-chair were there for about a week to 10 days. So perhaps this time it will be like that or even longer. We had actually recommended a longer stay, but we don’t know, considering the logistics, how it will work out.”

Karthigeyan says they received an invitation, which they accepted and signed the terms of reference for last month.

The three co-chairs of the Multinational Observer Group are India, Australia, and Indonesia, who have agreed to continue the engagement in the coming election.

They also co-chaired the MOG in the country’s previous elections in 2014 and 2018.