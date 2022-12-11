Increasing political participation through dialogues

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive, Director Nalini Singh.

There is a need to expand the political space and participation in Fiji, says Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive, Director Nalini Singh.

She says political leadership is not only for a few privileged people.

Singh says without active citizen involvement in political life, public officials may be unresponsive to their constituents, and basic rights and freedoms of democracy can go unrealized.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is also for those that aspire to do and contribute to their community and so we have to remember that.”

Singh states that issues on human rights, women, and the LGBTQI+ agenda are often used as a political football and the topics are taken out of context.

She adds continuous dialogue is needed to address the issues affecting marginalized groups in society.

“To have all the aspiring leaders understand that in not listening to a sector in our community in terms of what they want or need and what they aspire to as equal citizens, you know you are also playing around with the one vote that they also have.”

The FWRM says Fijians can occupy existing political space, or take steps to expand it.