Increase in taxes will make businesses leave

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has hit out at ideas by opposition parties that they will increase Corporate Tax.

The idea of increasing taxes for businesses has been highlighted by political parties such as the Social Democratic Liberal Party and the People’s Alliance who mentioned it will carry out a review.

Bainimarama says what good will this bring as the businesses will only start leaving our shores.

The Corporate Tax is increased, the corporate bodies will say thank you very much, and you’ve increased the TAX, I’m not going to stay here, I’m going back to Australia to New Zealand. What’s going to happen to all those people that are employed in those companies? You are going to go home…yeah.”



Fiji is three days out from election and political parties are ramping up their campaign.

Monday 12am will be blackout period and political parties and media will not be allowed to publish any campaign material.