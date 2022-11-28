Important week for election says Saneem

Packing of Pre-Poll ballot boxes at FEO warehouse yesterday afternoon. [Source: FEO/ Facebook]

The 2022 General Election will officially get underway next week with pre-poll.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says pre-poll will start in Fiji on December 5th.

Saneem says the schedules for pre-poll will be published on the FEO website on a daily basis from Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds road signs have already been pasted in areas where pre-poll will take place.

“We’ve written letters to the Turaga-Ni Koros in those areas. Now it’s just a matter of keeping them alert that don’t move around so that election of 5th of December can commence. It is a big thing, one week to go.”

Saneem also highlighted that the ballot later production for the 2022 General Election will also end today.

The final batch of the papers will be delivered from Star Printery in Raiwai to the FEO Warehouse at Laucala Beach this evening.