Immobility challenge fails to dampen voter's spirit

Vinau Lakitoga

Vinau Lakitoga’s illness did not dampen her spirit to cast her vote today.

For the past three years, Lakitoga has had difficulty moving.

The 55-year-old has acknowledged the electoral system that has enabled her and other Fijians with disabilities to cast their votes with ease.

Lakitoga says the electoral system is not only user-friendly but easy and fast to use.

She says the Fijian Elections Office officials were of great assistance, as they guided her into the polling venue and through the voting process.

Lakitoga is advising other voters not to let anything get in their way as they head to the polls today, as every citizen has an important role to play in the democratic process.

Lakitoga, is one of the early voters to show up at Naqali District School in Viria, Naitasiri.

A total of 500 voters have been assigned to cast their vote at this polling venue.