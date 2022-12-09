I want to serve the country: Rabuka

People's Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance rally in Narere saw a good turnout with members of the Narere and Nasinu areas turning up in numbers to show their support.

Held at the Sangam School in Narere last night, People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and PA Candidate Sadasivan Naicker used the opportunity to meet and greet voters.

The People’s Alliance Leader told the community members that he and Naicker share the same vision for the country and the younger generation.

Rabuka explained to the community why he has chosen to return to politics and contest the general election this year.

“What I’m doing now is not instinct, what I’m doing now has been a vision. I want to serve the country. Particularly I’d like to leave a nation of harmony where people leave together in harmony because I’m thinking of my great-grandchildren.”

Naicker stated there has been good support from communities and villages around the country the People’s Alliance party has visited.

“The support shown for our leader, I saw in Labasa a taxi driver to an ordinary man on the street say we will vote for Rabuka. On the western side wherever I went people not taking anybody’s names, people say we are People’s Alliance and Rabuka, and the same thing happens Suva side.”

According to the 2018 election results by venues, at the Narere Primary School, FijiFirst leader, Voreqe Bainimarama won 653 votes while Sitiveni Rabuka had 277 votes.

The polling station at National Training and Productivity Center in Narere votes cast at this station saw 1,148 votes for Bainimarama while Rabuka collected 266 votes.