I remain GS says Duru

The outgoing Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru claims he remains the party’s General Secretary.

He says he has resigned from his position but has given a 30-day notice, so his resignation will become effective from January 20 next year.

Duru states that the management board has 43 members however, 13 seats are vacant at the moment because constituencies will need to reappoint their representatives to the board.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is unfortunate that management board members like Tanya Waqanika are already out on social media and are calling me an idiot. It is shameful, that’s the kind of people that are sitting on SODELPA’s board that do not have any shame or any standard of ethics, why are they going on social media, that is the biggest question. I have tendered my resignation but it is going to be effective on January 20.”

Duru says the team found that the membership of some board members who voted yesterday had expired.

He further states that SODELPA was supposed to screen its members first before allowing them into the foyer.

Due to this, Duru says as the officer in charge he is responsible for ensuring that the fairness and accountability of this exercise are maintained.

Duru says he has written a letter to the President and the Secretary-General of Parliament requesting a deferment of the first Parliament sitting for the new government.

We have reached out to SODELPA officials for a comment on the matter.