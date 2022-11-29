I left NFP on good terms: Charan Jeath Singh

People’s Alliance candidate Charan Jeath Singh says he left the National Federation Party on good terms.

Singh resigned from NFP in March this year.

Earlier this month, he was announced as one of the 55 candidates for Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party.

The Labasa businessman says at the end of the day, NFP and the People’s Alliance are working together and it doesn’t matter which side he stands with.

”I wanted to show the people of Fiji that Rabuka’s party is not a racist, indigenous party. It’s a party of the multiracial team. This is similar to what Ratu Mara had. Ratu Mara’s government used to have this type of mixture that showed confidence in the voters. But it was not an indigenous party. It’s a party for everybody.”

With NFP and People’s Alliance now forming a partnership, Singh says there are no ill feelings and he is willing to work with the party he walked out from as they have a common goal.

Singh, who has been holding pocket meetings around Vanua Levu says they have a good chance of winning the December 14 elections as they have a large support base in Vanua Levu.

”15th December, you will hear my name as a member of parliament.”

The People’s Alliance is the only other party apart from Fiji First to field 55 candidates for this election.