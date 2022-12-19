I just can’t see a SODELPA and FijiFirst coalition: Tabuya

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya.

Despite differences with the Social Democratic Liberal Party in the past, People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya believes the two parties are family and remains hopeful of working together.

The Deputy leader says she just cannot see SODELPA going into a coalition with the Fiji First party.

When asked about the differences between the two parties and concerns about a possible fallout, Tabuya says there is a genuine commitment from the People’s Alliance to make it happen for a stronger partnership.

“I can’t predict the future. What I can state now is that there is a genuine commitment by the People’s Alliance to make this happen and I know there are certain conditions, and demands from SODELPA. I’m not part of that negotiating committee from people’s Alliance, I’m not fully aware of what they are. We have certainly made our own offer and we hope to hear from them I understand that we meet tomorrow morning to see what will be done but I’m hopeful, I’m really hopeful because I just cannot see SODELPA going into coalition with FijiFirst.”

Tabuya is one of the 21 People’s Alliance candidates who has won a seat in Parliament