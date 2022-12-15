I have nothing to hide: Saneem

Political party agents observe FEO staff count ballots at the National Count Centre in Suva.

The Supervisor of Elections says he has nothing to hide in regards to the electoral process.

Mohammed Saneem made the statement after National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad claimed earlier today that the Fijian Elections Office does not provide the protocol of results directly to the political parties so that the parties can do their own tallying and counting of ballots.

Saneem queried this statement saying that no NFP agents are present at the FEO Results Centre.

“You are entitled as a political party to have an agent at the Results Centre. Every political party has their own laptop, they can bring their flash drive and they will be given data directly from the results management system as well as the scanning of all the results that have been entered into the software.”

Saneem says the People’s Alliance is the only political party to have downloaded copies of the protocol of results, which was released in the first set of results earlier today.

“And right there in that press conference, I saw that the People’s Alliance failed to inform you that they already have this (protocol of results). This is the result.”

Saneem held the press conference after The People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, Unity Fiji, Social Democratic Liberal Party and Fiji Labour Party called for an intervention into the electoral process until an urgent forensic audit of the election system is conducted.