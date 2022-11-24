I am not here in any political capacity: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at Naisausau, Namara, Tailevu.

I am not here in any political capacity.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at Naisausau, Namara, Tailevu.

Bainimarama says he is at the meeting in his role as the Prime Minister to share the story he has been sharing during the last 13 Provincial Council meetings.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the story is about the best years in Fiji’s history when the country was transformed for the better, overcame the greatest challenges faced and defined Fiji’s voice in the world like never before.

Bainimarama says Tailevu has been part of the national journey every step of the way, receiving its fair share of progress.

The Prime Minister says every province in Fiji has been developed under the current Government equally because they serve all Fijians equally.

The two-day meeting ends tomorrow.