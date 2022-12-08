Huge turnout in Nauluvatu pre-poll centre

Turaga ni Koro Mosese Tubuanakoro.

Nauluvatu villagers in Waidina, Naitaisiri say the need for a bridge to help them cross the Waidina River was amongst the factors in deciding who to vote for as pre-polling continues around Fiji.

There was a huge turnout at the Nauluvatu pre-polling centre and Turaga ni Koro Mosese Tubuanakoro says they have voted for the best party they know will help them get this job done.

Nauluvatu village is situated about eight kilometres from the main road and in order to reach the village, they have to cross the Waidina River.

Tubuanakoro says this is the only time they have the power to decide on a government that will help them.

“We continue to seek assistance from government to help us relocate due to continuous flooding. There is also a need to build a bridge to keep our children safe. This is the only time we can choose a government that can help us.”

Children of the Nauluvatu village here in Naitasiri enjoyed themselves at the Waidina River as their parents and elder siblings head into the polls to cast their votes.

175 villagers registered to cas their votes at the Nauluvatu pre-poll centre including seven new voters.