Huge crowd gather at FijiFirst Rakiraki campaign

FijiFirst candidate Suzie Tuilau is confident about their chances of winning the 2022 General Election.

Tuilau says that FijiFirst Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is the only political leader that cares equally for all Fijians and this is reflected through his various policies whilst in government.

She adds Bainimarama is not like other party leaders, who make false promises.

“He puts families first, youth, women and children first as well. He is a leader that cares for everyone and that’s why we are confident that he will continue to grow our country and ensure no one is left behind.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the FijiFirst rally in Rakiraki today to show their support.