High expectations on 2022 General Election: MOG

The Multinational Observers Group has high expectations on how the 2022 General Election will be conducted.

MOG Observers Coordinator, Paul Wojciechowski says this is based on the success of the 2014 and 2018 elections, which he says were well-executed.

“We are focussing on a number of aspects that pertain to the process of elections but also the general political environment. That is the role of the media, role of civil society and of the key players in the political sphere, including the political parties. We are conducting conversations with all of these players.”

Wojciechowski adds the MOG is open to receiving comments or concerns from members of the public or organizations regarding any aspect of the electoral process.