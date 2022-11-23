Hawea claims vanua on his side

We Unite Fiji Party Deputy Leader and former Ministry of Health surgeon, Doctor Jone Hawea.

We Unite Fiji Party Deputy Leader and former Ministry of Health surgeon, Doctor Jone Hawea claims he has the support of the vanua in this year’s General Election.

Hawea says his party continues to receive backing from the Vanua wherever they go.

He says their focus is to win as many seats as possible.

“We are sure we are going to win the threshold, first of all there’s nine political parties contesting this election, how sure are these parties that they will make the threshold, we are sure.”

Despite the election being 20 days away, Hawea claims he already has the numbers to cross the five percent threshold.

The We Unite Fiji Party has 20 candidates for this year’s General Election.