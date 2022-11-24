Government loan to provide service: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is not a business but a service provider.

Addressing party supporters in Rakiraki, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the need for the government to take loans from its partners to continue providing services to the Fijian public.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they did not shy away from saying what needs to be said about loans.

“Sa levu na dinau, the point though is that all governments in the world borrow money. The USA has a debt level of $33 trillion, and Australia nearing a trillion dollars. All of this country they borrow because the government is not a business, the government is in the business of providing service to you.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the ruling government is mindful of its method of borrowing.

During COVID the Japanese have lend to us at 0.01 percent, 14 years to pay, 10-years grace period. It means that by the time we pay the loan we are only paying back 45 percent of what we borrowed. Why did the Japanese lend to us, because they know we manage the economy well.”

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama slammed Unity Fiji Leader for claiming excessive spending.

Bainimarama told party supporters to vote for the party that promises to continue to bring about change and not those who want to bring about change which has already been proven under his leadership.