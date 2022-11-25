Government invests $272m in Tailevu

The government has invested $272 million in the province of Tailevu from 2014 until 2021.

While officiating at the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting in Naisausau village, Namara, Tailevu, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is to ensure that government support meets the needs of the province.

He says that $79.4 million of the overall amount was allocated for people who needed protection the most including social welfare and poverty alleviation initiatives.

He says others were spent on infrastructure including the renovation of the Nausori International Airport.

“We also recognize the need for improvements in our air services. That is why $54 Million Dollars was specifically used for the renovation of the Nausori International Airport. Though costly, our commitment is firm – we will do whatever is necessary to connect our communities to the best available services. We will bring the Government and its services to you, the people of Tailevu.”

Bainimarama also highlights the support provided to the province through education.

“Education is free, textbooks are free, and we fund travel to school for low-income students. We have invested $61.3 Million Dollars in this Province on boarding grants, and boat and engine support.”

Other issues brought up during the first day of the Tailevu provincial council meeting include land and water issues, to name a few.

The two-day meeting ends today.