Gavoka wants no talk of incitement

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama needs to be more responsible and to stop talking about any sort of violence.

He made the comments in response to a statement made by Bainimarama to party supporters who were present on Wednesday at Syria Park in Nausori.

During the party rally, Bainimarama stated that they are aware that the opposition parties are telling the iTaukei community that they will restore the ownership of land that was sold during colonial times.

Bainimarama then stated that this type of discussion will lead to people getting hurt and murdered, blood will be shed, and there will be a lot of chaos.

Gavoka claims that a statement as such can lead to incitement of violence and is seen as a direct threat to those who wish to discuss the issue he highlighted.

He said such remarks should never be facilitated or entertained as it creates fear among the voters and animosity among Fijians.

The SODELPA Leader has called on Bainimarama to withdraw his defamatory and misleading public statements.

Gavoka adds that SODELPA has been working to ensure they abide by the law during this campaign period.