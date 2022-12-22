Gavoka to vacate position

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says he will step down from his position.

He says according to the party’s constitution, he has 30 days to finalize his report and then vacate his seat.

Gavoka will remain as SODELPA’s leader until January next year.

“The spirit of the constitution is that I vacate the seat and I want to do that.”

Gavoka adds the party had faced leadership issues before and he does not want this type of conflict to continue.

Following the 2022 General Election, Gavoka polled 3,793 votes