Gavoka sided with rebels in SODELPA: Ro Filipe

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka (left), Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The ongoing war of words between the Social Democratic Liberal Party and former member, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has taken another twist.

Ro Filipe has today fired back at claims of his group maligning SODELPA upon leaving, saying it hurts to reveal the reasons for their departure, but it is the truth.

Ro Filipe claims SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka sided with the rebels who took SODELPA to Court.

He says the rebels also held a board meeting which led to the suspension of the party in 2019 that has caused irreparable damage.

Ro Filipe alleges it was Gavoka’s lack of action and initiative to conduct any reconciliation for the internal conflict that also led to their departure.

Gavoka states Fijian voters are intelligent and they are well aware of malicious politicians who used the party to earn money.

He made this comment in reference to the stunt pulled by Ro Filipe Tuisawau and his group on maligning SODELPA upon their departure.

Ro Filipe says Gavoka also had the advantage to earn the same money.

He says Gavoka should be reminded that some of them got into politics after leaving their regional jobs in which they were earning 200% more with positive net assets and cash.

Ro Filipe says politics is a financial loss but he did it with the hope to uplift people in the economic sphere.

Gavoka also states that the deserters must thank SODELPA for giving them a platform to make their name in politics and need not forget the hands that fed them and their families.

Ro Filipe says Gavoka should also be reminded that they got into politics with a personal political base, unlike Gavoka who stood as an independent candidate in 2006.

Ro Filipe says Gavoka should step down as SODELPA Leader as there is a permanent conflict of interest with his ties to FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The Rewa chief claims the current leaders in SODELPA destroyed their chance to lead Fiji.