Gavoka responds to bigoted article, calls for safety and security for all

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka at the National Candidates Ball Draw yesterday

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has expressed his party’s stance regarding a social media post on a website called the Hindu Post.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama condemned the bigoted article that seemed to seek to create religious strife in the country.

The Hindu Post claims to be an online digital platform that says it aims to provide the correct perspective on issues concerning Hindu society around the world.

Its site is filled with anti-muslim articles and has rising anti-Muslim sentiments instigated by ultra-right Hindu actors.

In the article, it is claimed that Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is engaging in war against the Hindus in Fiji through the patronage of the Fijian government and Pakistan.

Gavoka, when asked about his stance, says SODELPA calls on all politicians and parties to be responsible and look out for the safety and security of all Fiji citizens.

He says SODELPA, which he claims is guided by Christian principles, is calling on all stakeholders and political parties to conduct themselves with integrity and high moral standards.

He says it’s a civic duty to be taken responsibility; therefore, he calls on politicians to be ethical and balanced in their approach.

Gavoka says SODELPA strives to bring about change for a Fiji that is free, fair, and inclusive.

He adds that his party upholds justice, law, order, and peaceful coexistence while promoting human rights and the indigenous rights of the iTaukei people and all other communities and minorities.