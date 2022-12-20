Gavoka no longer SODELPA leader

Viliame Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka is no longer the leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says the party leader’s position was deemed vacant, after the party failed to become the majority, as per the party’s constitution.

“We will be doing the official notification, we will write to him shortly to notify him officially, that the seat has been vacated. That will probably come out in the management board today too. Once they receive that, than it becomes official.”

Duru says according to the SODELPA constitution, the leader’s position will remain vacant until the party’s Annual General Meeting in 2024.