Gavoka happy with candidate ball draw process

The candidate ball draw for the 2022 General Election has been hailed as transparent and very well organized by a prominent politician.

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader, Viliame Gavoka, was among several candidates who turned up at the Suva Civic Centre to witness the draw for each of the 343 candidates from the nine political parties contesting the national polls.

“Our 54 members now have their numbers and we have been promoting our policies for the last couple of weeks. Now those policies will have a number to it for every one of our candidates, there are 54 of us, across the country. So it’s a welcome development, from the 16th of November to December 14. There is enough time here to put the names and the numbers across together with our policies.”

Gavoka says SODELPA is now geared towards ramping up its campaign before the December 14th General Election.