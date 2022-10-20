Gavoka confident in the SODELPA brand.

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party believes that its brand is dominant in Fiji’s political arena.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says he believes that despite the past feud, the party is still a highly recognized political party.

He also states this has been reinforced through their manifesto.

“For eight years, every time Parliament sits, SODELPA is there, in terms of the year. We are always in the news sometimes for the wrong reasons but the brand is always there.”

Gavoka says SODELPA can now openly discuss its policies with voters because they have met what is required of them under the Electoral Act.

He adds that proposed candidates are now conducting awareness sessions with their own constituencies and this has been well received.

The SODELPA leader believes that this year’s general election will be tough but he is confident about his party’s standing.