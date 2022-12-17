Game on as new results pour in

FijiFirst continues to lead the results of voting as another set of results is released.

After data from 1706 stations were entered into the system, FijiFirst now has 156,490 votes.

This is equivalent to 41.97 percent of the vote results released so far.

The People’s Alliance Party followed with 134,829 votes, which is 36.16 percent of the vote.

The National Federation Party has 32,544 votes and is at 8.73 percent.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party and Unity Fiji have 19,838 and 10,627 votes, respectively.

SODELPA remains above the five percent threshold, while other parties are yet to meet this.

Fiji Labour Party has 9,986 votes, We Unite Party has 5,271 votes, All Peoples Party has 2,264 votes, and New Generation has 805 votes.

The two independent candidates, Rajendra Sharma and Ravinesh Reddy, have 168 and 69 votes, respectively.

FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama continues to lead individual votes, as he now has 106,286 votes stamped to him.

PA leader Sitiveni Rabuka follows with 60,750 votes.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is third with 17,254 votes to his name.

Other candidates are Lynda Tabuya, Biman Prasad, and Savenaca Narube.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the final result can be expected by 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Final Results by Party as of 17 December 2022 - 10pm