Fijians will be provided free transportation on Election Day.

This has been confirmed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem while outlining the Free Public Transportation on Election Day Plan.

Saneem says from 7 am on Wednesday, registered voters can call 1503 in order to get free transportation.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they have set up a call centre, which will be manned by 40 people.

According to Saneem, from today, Fijians can also text their voter ID number to 1500 in order to get details about free public transportation.