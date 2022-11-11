Former PS wants to give back

People’s Alliance provisional candidate Parmesh Chand

People’s Alliance provisional candidate Parmesh Chand wants to use the opportunity of running for election as a way of giving back to the country.

The former Permanent Secretary for Public Service retired in 2008 and says he has since been focused on looking after his family.

He says Fiji has given him so much, beginning with his journey in education, and it’s time to return the favor.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have studied on scholarships, obtaining my primary, tertiary, and postgraduate qualifications, and it’s time for me to give back, even at primary schools, I was given fee remission.”

When asked what he is bringing to the table, Chand says he will abide by the party’s policies and at the same time put forward his knowledge of administration.

“I’ll bring in to the party my immense knowledge of the workings of government, the immense knowledge on public administration and service delivery to the people. Those are hallmarks of any government.”

Chand says that at the time he was serving as Permanent Secretary, he was not aligned with any political party as he was focused on his role.

He says he joins The People’s Alliance because its vision appeals to him.